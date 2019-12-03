Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Teens

Magic the Gathering — The library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years old. To play, have your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Anime Club - Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Do you enjoy Hayao Miyazaki? Yoshiyuki Tomino? One-punch Man and Ouran High School Host Club? Come and meet your fellow Anime-niacs. Watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime’s, read manga, and during special meetings, learn about various aspects of Japanese culture. This program is for those in grades 8-12. Registration requested to estimate attendance.

Children’s

4- and 5-year-old Story time - Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 -10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire five-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children's Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café 6 months to 2 years - Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Songwriting Workshop - Monday, Dec. 9, from 6-7 p.m. Interested in learning how to write songs? Kids in grades 3-5 can attend this workshop to learn more about writing lyrics from Lori Vellardito. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

Creators' Corner Exploration - Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration — Drop-in Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up.

Creators’ Corner Exploration — Drop-in Monday, Dec. 9, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer - Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Children’s

Toddler Yoga Ages 1-4 - Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents are welcome to join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats are not required. Registration is required, once you are registered you are signed up for three sessions.

Holiday Extravaganza for Kids - Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come and create a forever snowflake, unique and beautiful just like the real ones”. Hang it in your window, on your tree or in your room. Registration required, ages 6 and up.

Butterflies Storytime Ages 1-2 - Monday, Dec. 9, from 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1 to 2 years old will enjoy a fun, morning story. Drop in.

Storytime and Massage - Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child combined with the creativity of storytelling. Registration required, ages 2- 5.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come join us for story time. A little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required. Ages 2-3.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.