Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Census 2020 Info Session - Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1-4 p.m. You have the opportunity to learn about the importance of the Census, available job opportunities, and to apply in person. Representatives from the United States Bureau will be at this event to assist you.

Felted Pumpkin Workshop - Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6:30- 7:45 p.m. Make a felted pumpkin to enhance your Thanksgiving décor. No experience is necessary. Materials are provided. You will learn the basics to felting and leave with a completed project. Registration is required. Space is limited, sign up early.

Teens

Magic the Gathering — The Trumbull Library now offers free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check-out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

YA Book Brigrade - Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is a book club for teens entering grades 8-12. Meet every 3third Thursday of the month. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month's book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration will be required for each month. If you have any questions, email the Youth Services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. This month's book is: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.

Adiós, Coco Chanel DIY Perfume Program - Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2-3 p.m Ditch your store-bought perfume. Most contain dozens of chemicals that do not have to be disclosed on the label. Experiment with base fragrances, mid-tones, and top notes. Create your signature scent, mad-scientist style. Ehris and Velya Urban from Grounded Goodwives will present on industrial perfumes and how to mix and match scents for the best combinations. For anyone to make some homemade gifts for the upcoming holiday season. This program has limited spots. Registration is required. Grades 5-9.

Book Discussion for Grades 6-8 - Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. This month's book is The Rest of Us Just Live Here by Patrick Ness. Registration is required. Join us for discussion and snacks.

Children’s

Storytime - Continues through the month of November.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Toddler Yoga - Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi for yoga. Parents are welcome to join their children. The class is for ages 1-4. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats are not required. Registration is required.

Turn It UP - Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Registration is required, all ages.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.