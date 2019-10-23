Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday Oct. 24, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Tips and Tricks for Using Ancestry - Friday Oct. 25, from 2-3:30 p.m. Genealogist Toni McKeen will give a presentation on how to research Ancestry.com efficiently and successfully. Toni will share helpful tips on finding those elusive relatives; which parameters to use; and how to prevent looking at thousands of names in search of the one person you are trying to find. She will also discuss often-overlooked options and the newest features that have just been added.

How to Sear Smart in the Digital Age - Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn how to avoid the most common mistake job seekers make — ignoring the unpublished job market. Explore how to balance your job search and reach hiring managers directly. This interactive workshop lead by career coach and author Jean Baur, will give you the skills you need to get the job you want as you explore digital tools and the role of social media.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of October.

Craft Night: Halloween - Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-7 p.m. Visit activity centers featuring spooky Halloween crafts and then go trick-or-treating in the library. Costumes are not required, but they are highly encouraged. Ages 3-7. Registration is required.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. Appointments not required.

Teens

SAT Prep Exam - Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. With the upcoming exam season, now is the time to take the SAT without having to worry about the score going anywhere. After the test, participants will receive an extensive score-report showing you exactly where your strengths and weaknesses are, plus a personalized consultation to go over your scores and answer your questions. This is also a good way to see which test is best for you/your child: The SAT vs ACT. For grades 9 and up. This free program is made available through Revolution Prep. Registration is required through Revolution Preps site: revolutionprep.com/partners/138158

Book Discussion - Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This month's book is Stalking Jack the Ripper, by Kerri Maniscalco. Registration is required. First 10 kids to register will receive a free copy of the book. Join us for discussion and snacks.

Fairchild Branch

Adult

Random Book Club - Monday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m. The perfect book club for those looking for less structure, less purpose and more surprise in their book club. Each month we will randomly cross the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction and boldly work our way through genres you previously dared not to read. Join us and enjoy being a little random. Adults only. Registration suggested. Book club will meet the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m., in the Program room. Copies of book will be available at Circulation Desk.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Butterflies - Monday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m-noon. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Ages 1-2 1/2 are welcome. Meet every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday, Oct. 28, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Teens

D & D Club - Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. Bring your own character or use one of our pre-made characters. Open to ages 12 and up. Registration is required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.