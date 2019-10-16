Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday Oct. 17, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Joy Ike Concert - Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-3:30 p.m. Ike's music, voice and writing have drawn comparisons to female musicians as Nina Simone, Laura Nyro and Regina Spektor. If you haven’t heard her sing, you are in for a real treat. Registration required.

Mindful Meditation - Monday, Oct. 21, from noon-1 p.m. Use your lunch hour to distress. For new and experienced meditators this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior experience or attendance required. No special clothing or equipment is required.

A Supernatural Evening with Jeff Belanger - Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. For one of our most popular programs - we have invited Jeff back this year. You have seen him on television - now see him in person for this presentation on the supernatural. Registration required.

Children’s

Storytime - Continues through the month of October.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. Appointments not required.

Craft Night: Halloween - Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-7 p.m. Visit activity centers featuring spooky Halloween crafts and then go trick-or-treating in the library. Costumes are not required, but they are highly encouraged. Ages 3-7. Registration is required.

Teens

YA Book Brigrade - Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is a book club for teens entering grades 8-12. We will meet every third Thursday of the month starting at 4:30 p.m. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month's book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join, but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration will be required for each month. If you have any questions email the Youth Services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. This month's book is Not Even Bones by Rebecca Schaeffer

TAG Teen Advisory Group Meeting - Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 -4:45 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group is meant for teens in grades 6-12 to dedicate their services in helping the library. Assist with planning programs, make purchase suggestions, help sort donations from our Home of the Brave program, and sign-up for unique volunteer opportunities. TAG will meet once a month throughout the year. If interested in joining, fill out an application from the volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday Oct. 21st from 4 -6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday Oct. 23, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Science Club - Chemistry Week - Wednesday Oct. 23, from 4:30 -5:30 p.m. Be creative, Be a problem solver. Join us to solve a fun challenge. This session is going to explore Chemistry: Marvelous Metals. This club is designed for children ages 6 and up, but adults are welcome. Registration is required.

Butterflies - Monday Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-noon. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Ages 1-2 1/2 are welcome. We will meet every Monday morning.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.