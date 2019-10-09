Library News

Libraries closed — The Trumbull libraries will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day.

Main Library

Adult

Pumpkin Decorating for Adults - Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Bring your own pumpkin and a box to carry it home in and create a painted/decorated pumpkin. We will have plenty of supplies and options for you to use. You may choose to make a pink pumpkin for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Enjoy some time with friends to create a seasonal masterpiece. Registration required.

What’s It Worth - Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-7:45 p.m. Jack DeStories of Fairfield Auction in Monroe will talk about some of his favorite finds and life as an auctioneer and how to determine whether your antiques have value. Audience members can bring one item to be evaluated on the spot and are encouraged to bring a photo of large or very fragile items. No firearms or weapons. Registration required.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of October.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. Appointment not required.

Teens

Dungeons & Dragons Club - Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-5 p.m. To ensure those interested get the chance, the Trumbull Library System is now offering a second session of D&D each month. This new session will be held every three weeks on Saturdays; because the dates vary. Check the calendar regularly for the monthly meeting date. These Saturday sessions will be different from those at Fairchild. So, new characters, and new adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. For ages 12+. Registration is required.

Anime Club - Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Do you enjoy Hayao Miyazaki? Yoshiyuki Tomino? One-punch Man and Ouran High School Host Club? Then the Trumbull Public Library Anime Club is the place for you. Come and meet your fellow Anime-niacs. Meet once a month on a Wednesday from 3-4:45 p.m. We will watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime's, read manga, and during special meetings, we will learn about various aspects of Japanese culture. This program is for those in grades 8-12. Registration is currently not required, but requested to estimate attendance

YA Book Brigrade - Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is a book club for teens entering grades 8-12. Meet every third Thursday of the month starting at 4:30 p.m. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month's book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration will be required for each month. If you have any questions email the Youth Services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. This month's book is Not Even Bones, by Rebecca Schaeffer

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

Third Age Book Club - Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. This is a book club for seniors. Presently full. Call to see if there is room.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer - Wednesday Oct. 16, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Wednesday Oct. 16, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Drum, Move, and Sing Along - Wednesday Oct. 16, from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. Join us for a fun afternoon of singing and drumming. Music Together hosts this program. Ages 4-6. Registration required.

