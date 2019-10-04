Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Music for Italian Heritage Month - Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30-7:45 p.m. A special performance in honor of Italian Heritage Month. Rich DeLibro and Paula Pettinella sing your favorite songs by Italian-Americans including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Al Martino, and others. Register for guaranteed seating.

Children’s

Storytime - Continues through the month of October.

Magic Show Matinee - Saturday, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. This free, all ages family performance will feature eight magicians. Registration is required. All performers are members of The Greater New Haven Area Magic Society and the local chapters of The International Brotherhood of Magicians and/or The Society of American Magicians. All three associations meet concurrently every month at the Trumbull Library on the first Monday from 7-9p.m. Anyone with an interest in magic, performance mentalism, clowning, juggling, character artistry, or other related performance specialties is welcome.

Teens

Pumpkin Guts and Halloween Slime - Monday, Oct. 7, 3:30-5 p.m. In this craft program, participants will get to make Halloween themed slime. Orange pumpkin slime or green Frankenstein monster slime. Participants will then get to take their creations home. All materials will be provided. This event is for those in grades 4-8.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

Aromatherapy 101 - Monday, Oct. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Make and take aromatherapy products using botanicals/essential oils, includes a history and health benefits presentation. Ages 14 and up. Registration required.

Adult Craft Time - Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come and create your own wooden jack-o’-lantern- all supplies provided for you to make a great seasonal decoration for your home. Registration required.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday Oct. 5, 10-1 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday Oct. 7, 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Pokemon Party - Wednesday, Oct. 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Celebrating 20 years of Pokémon. Come and join for a fun-filled afternoon of Pokémon activities with snacks, crafts and play games. You can bring your own Nintendo devices and partner up with fellow players and Pokémon fans. Registration required, ages 6 and up.

