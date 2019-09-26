Library News

Adult

Trademarks for Creatives - Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-7:45 p.m. One of the trickiest parts of starting any business is choosing the right name. You need to be sure your name can be trademarked and that you can build a killer internet and social media presence around it. It gets even trickier with multiple brands and when the name that appears on your products and services is different from your company name. You will learn five steps you must follow in selecting a name for your business: 'Common law” trademarks vs. 'registered” trademarks; Federal vs. state trademarks vs. service marks; When can a name be trademarked; What do you do when your name cannot be trademarked; And what to do if you receive a nasty 'cease and desist” letter from someone that has a similar name. This workshop is part of a free four-part series presented by SCORE Small Business Workshop and co-sponsored by the Trumbull Library and the Coastal Arts Guild of CT. Registration is not required, but suggested.

Children’s

Storytime - Continues through the month of September.

Second annual Indoor Fall Carnival - Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-3 p.m. Join us for our second annual Indoor Fall Carnival. There will be a balloon twister and glitter tattoo artist, as well as games and refreshments. While registration is not required for this free family program, sign up to receive an email reminder three days before the program.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

Random Book Club - Monday, Sept. 30, from 6-7 p.m. The perfect book club for those looking for less structure, less purpose and more surprise in their book club. Each month we will randomly cross the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction and boldly work our way through genres you previously dared not to read. Join us and enjoy being a little random. Adults only. Registration suggested. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk.

Creators' Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday Sept. 30, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Storytime and Massage - For ages 2-5. Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child, combined with the creativity of storytelling.

