Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Movie Screening for Banned Books Week - Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bette Davis stars as a small-town librarian who resists local pressure to remove a controversial book from the library shelves. Because of licensing and copyright agreements, the library cannot list the title of the film. Registration is not required, but suggested.

Kenn Morr Concert - Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Growing up on Long Island, Kenn was inspired by such lyric and melody-minded acts as Gordon Lightfoot, Simon and Garfunkel, Grahma Nash, and Jackson Browne. The Kenn Morr Band features violin virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist Tom Hagymasi and melodic bassist/vocalist Pat Ryan, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.

Connecticut’s Long-Term Care Insurance - Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. If you are 40 years of age or older, long-term care insurance approved by the state's Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care could be a part of your retirement plan. Learn how this insurance can provide asset protection and protect against inflation, as well as give you peace of mind through your retirement years. Presented by Aldo Pantano, Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care, State Office of Policy and Management.

Copyright Basics for Artists, Photographers and Other Creative Types - Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. Without proper copyright protection, it is almost impossible for an artist, photographer or other creative type to build a unique and recognizable 'brand” in the marketplace. Every creative professional needs to know the basics of U.S. and international copyright law. Registration is not required, but suggested.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of September.

4- and 5-Year-Old Storytime - Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun.

Little Scientists - Friday, Sept. 20, from 11-11:45 a.m. Listen to a story before we dive into hands-on activities related to a monthly theme. Ages 3-5. Dress for a mess. Registration required.

Adventures in Reading - Monday, Sept. 23, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension, as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read-a-loud followed by related hands-on activities.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

Looming and Weaving Class - Monday, Sept. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m. Participants will make a weaving loom out of cardboard. Basic weaving techniques will be taught. Bring your own yarn. Registration required. Ages 12 and up.

Creators' Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

D & D Club - Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. Bring your own character or use one of our pre-made characters. Open to ages 12 and up. Registration is required.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - For ages 8 and up. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits and electronic kits. Drop-in.

Storytime and Massage - For ages 2-5. Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child, combined with the creativity of storytelling.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.