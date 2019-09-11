Library News

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Just Because You’re an Artist Doesn’t Mean You Have to Starve to Market Your Work — Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. This workshop covers all the basics you will need to know on how to market your creative business. From website to digital to many affordable traditional common-sense marketing techniques. Attendees will receive access to Randy Spina’s popular whitepaper, Top 10 Mistakes Most Small Business Owners Make and How You Can Avoid Them. You will learn: How to make the most of a website to support your creative business; What a Marketing Mindset is and how you can develop one to support your creative business; How to apply affordable marketing techniques to your creative business. This workshop is part of a free four-part series presented by SCORE Small Business Workshop and co-sponsored by the Trumbull Library and the Coastal Arts Guild of CT. Registration is required

Hands-On Computer Class: More Word — Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m. Topics will include: Character formatting, paragraph formatting, page formatting, spell checking and thesaurus, and cut-copy-paste. Some experience with Microsoft Word is required. All participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. The library has tablets available but they are limited in number. Registration is required. Limited to 12 participants.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of September.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs and making a craft.

Adventures in Reading — Monday, Sept. 16, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read-a-loud followed by related hands-on activities.

Decorate Your Notebook — Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Use duct tape and washi tape to liven up your school supplies. Each person will receive a notebook and pen to decorate. Grades 2-5. Registration is required.

Anime Club — Wednesday, Sept. 18, 3- 4:45 p.m. Do you enjoy Hayao Miyazaki? Yoshiyuki Tomino? One-punch Man and Ouran High School Host Club? Come and meet your fellow Anime-niacs. Watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime's, read manga and during special meetings, learn about various aspects of Japanese culture. This program is for those in grades 8-12

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

An Evening Talk about the Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library Association — Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Library Association.Past and current members are invited, loyal patrons and library lovers that embrace the unique library and are part of its long history of service. Drop-in.

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library 90th Anniversary Celebration — Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library, in the heart of Nichols. The library opened its doors in 1929 and continues to serve the community today. Celebrate with music, refreshments, displays and pictures that show the history of the library and its place in our community.

Creators' Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration — For ages 8 and up. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits and electronic kits. Drop-in.

Storytime and Massage — For ages 2-5. Thursday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child, combined with the creativity of storytelling.

