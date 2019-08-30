Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursday, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Hot to Trot Trio concert — Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. The Hot to Trot Trio's repertoire is based on the Great American Songbook, featuring the music of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers, to name a few.

Hands-On Computer Class: Intro to Microsoft Word — Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m. Topics will include: User interface, creating a document, navigating around your document, important editing techniques, some common formatting options, and more. All participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. The library has tablets available, but they are limited in number. Registration is required. Limited to 12 participants.

Author Kurt Schlichting on NYC — Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Author and Fairfield University professor Kurt C. Schlichting will discuss his new book Waterfront Manhattan: From Henry Hudson to the High Line. Schlichting is also the author of Grand Central Terminal: Railroads, Engineering, and Architecture in New York City.

Running a Successful Creative Business: Business, Legal and Tax Tips for Creative Types — Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Even artistic geniuses need at least some business savvy to achieve the financial independence necessary to devote full-time to their art. In this fast paced, entertaining program, you will learn the basic business, legal and tax skills necessary to survive. This workshop is part of a free four-part series presented by SCORE Small Business Workshop and co-sponsored by the Trumbull Library and the Coastal Arts Guild of CT. Registration is required.

Hands-On Computer Class: More Word — Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m. Topics will include: character formatting, paragraph formatting, page formatting, spell checking and thesaurus, and cut-copy-paste. Some experience with Microsoft Word is required. All participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. The library has tablets available, but they are limited in number. Registration is required. Limited to 12 participants.

Children’s

Storytime — Continuees through the month of September.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others.

Orchestra 101: Peter and the Wolf — Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m.-noon. Singer and songwriter Lori Vellardito will use Peter and the Wolf to teach students about the different instruments that make up an orchestra. Registration is required.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, Sept. 5, and Sept. 12, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and Adults

An Evening Talk about the Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library Association — Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. Join us for a special event, as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Library Association. We are inviting past and current members, loyal patrons and library lovers that embrace our unique library and are part of its long history of service. Drop-in.

Children’s

Butterflies — For ages 1-2½. Monday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m.-noon. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy Toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration — For ages 8 and up. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits and electronic kits. Drop-in.

Storytime and Massage — For ages 2-5. Thursday, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child combined with the creativity of storytelling.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.