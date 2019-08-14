Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursday, Aug. 15 and 22, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Mindful Meditation - Monday, Aug. 19, from noon-2p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators … this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

Music: The Sun, The Moon, The Planets - Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Jeffrey Engel presents a program of music inspired by outer space. Gustav Holst wrote the best-known such work, but there were others who were equally fascinated by celestial bodies. Engel will discuss those composers and will also play excerpts from their extraterrestrial oeuvres.

Infinite Campus Workshop - For Trumbull public school parents. Thursday, Aug. 22. Taught by Michael Durand, a technology integration specialist at Madison Middle School. Register for either the 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. session.

Teens

How to Play Dungeons and Dragons - For ages 12-18. Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5:15-7:30p.m. Ever wanted to try Dungeons and Dragons? Come join for this introductory session where we will be going over the basics of Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition and the process of character creation. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D and D is required and all the materials will be provided.

Teen Summer Reading Finale - Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2-4:30 p.m. Join us for our Summer Reading Finale, which will feature a DJ and photo booth from F Sharp Entertainment. Participants will get to enjoy free music and food, and all photos taken in the booth are also free to take home. This event is drop-in, so feel free to come by anytime.

Children

Storytime — Continues through the month of August.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others.

Summer Math Packet Help - Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Four Trumbull High School sophomores will be available to help elementary and middle school students with their summer math packets. Drop-in.

Summer Reading Finale: Yo-Yo Guy - For all ages. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. Join us for our Summer Reading Finale featuring John Higby, Yo-Yo Guy. The Yo-Yo Guy is an interactive performance with yo-yos, unicycle and a giant yo-yo that Higby walks on.

Last Day to Enter Raffle Tickets - Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Children’s Department This will be the last day to purchase and enter raffle tickets into the Children's Department Summer Reading Raffle for pre-readers and independent readers. Winners will be pulled on Sunday, Aug. 25 and contacted by Monday, Aug. 26.

Fairchild Branch

Children

Turn It UP - For all ages. Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Registration required.

Tina the Tooth - For ages 3 and up. Thursday, Aug. 22, from 10:30-11a.m. Join Commerce Park Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics in a fun-filled, engaging dental health presentation for pre-school and kindergarten age children. Tina the Tooth will discuss what to expect when visiting a pediatric dentist's office, the importance of eating nutritious foods and proper brushing techniques. Registration suggested.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.