Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursday, Aug. 8 and 15, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

A Tour of the Universe from Your Backyard — Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3-4 p.m. Join Jim Mazur and Laurie Averill of the Astronomical Society of New Haven for a discussion on how to view the summer sky and learn how to observe various sky objects with and without a telescope. Participants will leave with a better understanding of their vastly different distances and sizes. Registration required.

Trivia Night — Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trumbull Library is holding summer trivia nights again this year. Register as a team or a single. Six is the maximum number of members per team. Each person participating must register. If your team has less than six members, a single may be added to your team. Prizes will be awarded.

Teens

How to Play Dungeons and Dragons — For ages 12-18. Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Ever wanted to try Dungeons and Dragons? Come join us for this introductory session where we will be going over the basics of Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition and the process of character creation. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of August.

Family Art Workshop: Name Constellations — Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Young artists ages 5-8 and their adult partner are invited to join Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart. Studio for an evening of celestial inspired art. Working with acrylic on canvas, participants will paint a heavenly night sky, full of twinkling stars, with some strategically placed to create a personalized 'constellation'. Constellations may be enhanced with decorative tapes to spell out the name and/or dimensional metallic paint to create some extra sparkle. Space is limited. Registration required.

Baby Café — 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant littlest explorers. Drop in.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6:45-7:45p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies and play against others.

Summer Math Packet Help — Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Four Trumbull High sophomores will be available to help elementary and middle school students with their summer math packets. Drop-in.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Butterflies — For ages 1½. Monday, Aug. 12, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-ins.

Creator’s Corner Exploration — For ages 8 and up. Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m, Monday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4-6 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits plus electronic kits. Drop-in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come join us for storytime with a little bit of music, a little bit of dancing, a little bit of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop-in.

90th Anniversary Family Art Workshop III — For ages 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Library, we want you to join us with a collaborative art piece. Registration required.

Turn It UP — For all ages. Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Registration required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.