Library Events

Main Library

Adult

Mindful Meditation - Monday, March 16, from noon-1 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators, this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

Teens

Teen Career Program - Becoming an Auto or HVAC Mechanic - Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. So You Want to be Mechanic? Well, what does that mean? How do you get into the field? What sort of training, skills, and schooling do you need? The library will be offering a series of career programs that will highlight obscure or non-traditional careers for teens to consider. This month we will have two different mechanics discuss their trade: Lou Camacho is an auto-mechanic and Domenic Lemma works HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and AC). They are both teachers from Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS). For students in grades 8-12 and their families. Registration not required, but you can do so to receive an email reminder for the event. Refreshments will be provided.

Children’s

4- and 5-year old Storytime - Thursday, March 12, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children’s Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Little Scientists - Friday, March 13, from 11-11:45 a.m. Listen to a story before we dive into hands-on activities related to a monthly theme. Ages 3-5. Dress for a mess. Registration required.

Adventures in Reading - Monday, March 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read-a-loud followed by related hands-on activities. Registration is required. Register once for both March classes: March 16 and March 30.

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Tuesday, March 17, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Main Library Monday-Thursday, 9-8 Friday and Saturday, 9-5 Sunday, 1-5 203-452-5197 trumbullct-library.org Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch Monday and Wednesday, 10-8 Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5 Saturday, 10-2 203-452-5196

Baby Café 6 months to 2 years - Tuesday, March 17, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Wednesday, March 18, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café 6 months to 2 years - Wednesday, March 18, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story. Drop in.

Homework Help - Wednesday, March 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Family Book Cover Bingo - Wednesday, March 18, from 6-7 p.m. You’ll be looking for book covers instead of numbers &and letters. Hear about the library’s newest children’s books while you try to get Bingo. Five in a row, four corners, fill up the board. Small prizes awarded to winners. This is an all ages family program. Registration is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Come Out and Play - Thursday, March 12, from 11-11:45 a.m. Come and join us for a play date, we will listen to music and play with toys. Ages 1-3, drop in.

Positive and Peaceful Kids - Thursday, March 12, from 4-4:30 p.m. Children will learn to unwind after a busy day at school, through breathing and meditation. They will also learn the power of positive affirmations to boost self-esteem. Ages 6-8, registration required for each session.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday, March 14, from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Butterflies - Monday, March 16, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Ages 1-2 ½; meets every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday, March 16, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Storytime for 2s and 3s - Wednesday, March 18, from 11-11:30 a.m. A little bit of stories and a craft. Drop in, no registration required.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, March 18, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Wednesday, March 18, from 4 -6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Science Club-Nanotechnology - Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Be Creative, Be a Problem solver. Join us to solve a fun challenge. This session is going to explore Nanotechnology. This club is designed for children ages 6 and up but adults are welcome. Registration is required.

Adult/Teen

Third Age Book Club - Tuesday, March 17, from 1-2 p.m. This is a book club for seniors. Presently full. Please call to see if there is room.

Plant-based Nutrition Support Group - Wednesday, March 18, from 6 -7 p.m. This group is for like-minded people thinking about making a nutritional change to plant-based eating but don't know how to start. Those that have already made the switch to plant-based eating are welcome too. We will discuss what exactly a whole food plant-based diet is, share recipes, and share our personal stories. We will also discuss the many benefits of adopting this way of eating including its impact on obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Registration suggested.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.