LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky's second-largest city, Lexington, has received the second grant from the state's $250 million Cleaner Water Program, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will use $11.8 million to replace the current disinfection process used at two wastewater treatment plants with a new Ultraviolet system that will prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in treated wastewater, Beshear said Tuesday.