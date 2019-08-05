Letter — Trumbull program offers generous perks to seniors

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — Trumbull program offers generous perks to seniors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

As a member of the Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission I would like to thank the Town of Trumbull and our wonderful Trumbull businesses that are participating in the newly initiated Trumbull Senior Discount Program.

Over 70 local businesses, many owned and operated by Trumbull residents, are a part of this program that offers unique and generous discounts for our residents who are 65 and older. The businesses range from restaurants to gift shops to auto repair to liquor stores to pharmacies and more.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has said that helping our seniors and continuing to work hard to keep Trumbull a community of choice is a priority of her administration and the Senior Commission was very happy to help implement the discount program.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

Please show your appreciation and support our local establishments.

The one-stop directory of merchants that provide discounts is located at the Town Hall, the Trumbull Library and the Senior Center as well as on the town website: http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram

Any businesses interested in participating in this program should contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov

Mary Isaac