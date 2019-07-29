Letter — Proud to support Musto for Town Treasurer

To the Editor:

Anthony Musto, the current incumbent and Democratic candidate for Town Treasurer, is the “Happy Warrior” of Trumbull — fighting for all of us, living out the priorities of our town, and making positive change through good policy. His fiscally responsible leadership has helped secure funding for our seniors, our public pools, and our first responders.

A diligent public servant, Anthony stood up for our town as state senator in Hartford for six years. He has served patiently and carefully in the face of personal and professional attacks, never substantiated or warranted, and he has consistently refused to engage in the political kabuki theater that sometimes dogs our state and local politics.

I am proud to support Anthony Musto for Town Treasurer.

Michael Barker