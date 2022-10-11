Lesotho's election winner announces new coalition government

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho's businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane is set to become the southern African country's next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition headed by his Revolution for Prosperity party.
Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team up with two smaller parties, the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change parties, to secure a parliamentary majority needed to form a government.