Father Steven Roth Father Steven Roth Photo: Contributed Photo

Father Steven Roth, vocation director for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Md., will lead a Lenten Mission at the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, from Sunday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 25. A Parish Mission takes place over the course of a few days, a time especially dedicated to growing in faith.

Each event of the mission will begin at 7 p.m. in the church and will last about an hour. Father Roth will also be preaching at all masses on the weekend of Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. The theme of the mission will be a quote from St. John Paul II: “Lent is a time for truth.” At each evening event, Father Roth’s homily will be the mission conference. Parish publicists provided the following information.

Sunday, March 22 - Vespers for Laetare Sunday

The opening evening of the Parish Mission will offer the experience of Vespers (sung evening prayer) for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Laetare Sunday. Sung Vespers is an ancient and beautiful form of prayer.

Monday, March 23 - Communal Penance Service

An essential part of living Lent well is experiencing God’s mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. This evening of the mission will begin with a Liturgy of the Word; several guest priests will be present to hear individual confessions.

Tuesday, March 24 - Mass for the Solemnity of the Anniversary of the Consecration of the Church

This day will mark one year since the Consecration of St. Catherine of Siena Church. There is a mass which is celebrated in the consecrated church on the anniversary of its consecration.

Wednesday, March 25 - Mass for the Solemnity of the Annunciation

The final evening of the mission will be the Solemnity of the Annunciation, which takes place nine months prior to Christmas. This feast celebrates and gives thanks for Our Lady’s “yes” to the Angel’s message, which made possible the Incarnation of Christ, and our salvation.

The weekend mass schedule for Saturday is: 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Everyone is welcome. Call 203-377-3133 for information.

Father Roth is a noted speaker and homilist. Prior to this appointment, he served as chaplain of Baltimore’s Legatus Chapter and was pastor of St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Carney, Md. Prior to entering the seminary, Father Roth earned a master’s degree in counseling and worked as a university professor in the counseling field. Father Roth often draws on his counseling background to good effect in his priestly ministry, an announcement said.