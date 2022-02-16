Skip to main content
Legislators rush to close deals on spending, tax cuts, crime

MORGAN LEE and CEDAR ATTANASIOAssociated Press
Light fades outside the New Mexico State Capitol on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M., as the Legislature debates record-setting proposals for spending increases on everything from state police salaries to shelter for the homeless and election administration.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature forged ahead Wednesday toward final votes on a record-setting state budget increase, election-year tax cuts and a suite of crime fighting initiatives, during the final hours of a 30-day legislative session.

A six-member negotiating committee of House and Senate legislators put final touches on a plan to increase general fund spending by more than $1 billion to $8.48 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1 — a 14% boost over the current year spending.

The budget plan would boost salaries by at least 7% across public schools and state government, with other major new investments in K-12 education, Medicaid health care for the poor, public safety initiatives, and grants and loans to support private industry.

Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, a lead House budget negotiator, said new budget amendments ensure funding to help local policing agencies retain officers. A 16% salary increase is slated for state police, raising the bar for competitive pay at local law enforcement agencies.

Lawmakers are racing against the clock to put the final touches a $385 million package of tax cuts, credits and rebates that would narrow taxes on Social Security income to upper income households only and provide a per-child tax credit of up to $175 to parents. The Legislature adjourns by law at noon Thursday.