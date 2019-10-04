Legislators recognize Trumbull Teacher of the Year

State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123) and Laura Devlin (R-134) presented Lisa Cerulli with an official state citation in recognition for being selected as the 2019-2020 Madison Middle School and Trumbull Teacher of the Year.

Cerulli has been a teacher for 27 years. She teaches social studies at Madison Middle School and is co-team leader for grade 7 social studies curriculum.

Rep. Rutigliano said, “We commend Lisa Cerulli’s tireless level of commitment to our children in all that she does. The Town of Trumbull is proud to join in celebration to recognize your unique talents, enthusiasm, and selfless dedication in honor of this great accomplishment.”

Rep. Devlin said, “We want to congratulate Lisa Cerulli on being Trumbull Teacher of the Year. According to her students, Lisa Cerulli teaches with a passion that makes a sometimes dry topic, like social studies, interesting for all of the children.”