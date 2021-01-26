Legislators push for minimum remote learning standards

2
Trumbull’s representatives in the State House, David Rutigliano, R-123rd, Laura Devlin, R-134th, and Ben McGorty, R-122nd, joinedother House Republicans in calling for legislation aimed at establishing minimum guidelines for remote learning.
“As many school districts continue remote learning due to the COVID pandemic, we need to ensure that all Connecticut children have equal access to quality education,” Rutigliano said. “Setting a baseline with minimum expectations, will help students achieve critical educational benchmarks while also preventing the opportunity gap between suburban and urban school districts from growing wider.”