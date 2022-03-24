'Stellar' reputation: Legal experts assessing Judge Jackson MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 11:34 a.m.
1 of9 Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a kiss from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, at the conclusion of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson shakes hands with Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, as she departs following her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she is questioned by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes emotional during an impassioned speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, listen. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 The path to Supreme Court confirmation can be a grueling one. (AP Graphic) Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, accompanied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., looks on at left. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal experts praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in her final day of Senate hearings on Thursday, with a top lawyers' group saying its review found she has a “sterling" reputation, “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.
The testimony from the American Bar Association and other legal advocates came after two days of questioning from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Republicans asked Jackson about her record as a federal judge, including her sentencing of criminal defendants, as she seeks to become the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.
Written By
MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING