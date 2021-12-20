Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 12:32 a.m.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election.
Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile vowing to bring a youth-led form of inclusive government to attack nagging poverty and inequality that he said are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market model imposed decades ago by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
Written By
PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN