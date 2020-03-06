Lee Ganim to speak at garden club meeting

The Nichols Garden Club will hold its March meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Lee Ganim of Ganim's Garden Center in Fairfield, and host of “That Garden Guy” which Lee broadcasts live on WICC 600 AM every Sunday morning from 8-9 a.m. (The show podcast can be also be accessed at WICC600.com).

With Spring approaching, garden fever is setting in and this is an opportunity to get information as well as answers to gardening questions.

The program is free and open to the public. The meeting takes place at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

For more information, contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232.