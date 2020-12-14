Lebanon's PM refuses further questioning over port blast BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 7:47 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister will not meet with the prosecutor investigating the Beirut port explosion as requested, persons familiar with the case said Monday, adding the premier has already given the prosecutor all the information he has.
Premier Hassan Diab and three former Cabinet ministers were charged last week by Judge Fadi Sawwan with negligence in the massive Aug. 4 blast that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction in the capital.