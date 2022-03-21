Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 11:02 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge said Monday she has charged the country’s central bank governor with illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon’s economic meltdown.
Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, told The Associated Press that Gov. Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with taking part in the crimes.