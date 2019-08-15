Learn about the Nichols Garden Club

The Nichols Garden Club’s first meeting of the 2019-20 season will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

Members will gather to share refreshments and catch up after the summer break. They will also bring perennial flowers, dug from their gardens, to exchange during the meeting.

On the agenda is a recap of this year’s Secret Garden Tour, which featured five beautiful and diverse local gardens and a discussion of programs and events for the upcoming year.