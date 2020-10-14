Leaf pickup to begin Nov. 9

TRUMBULL — Collection of loose leaves will begin Monday, Nov. 9, and continue until all the leaves have been collected in each neighborhood. Residents can track the leaf collection progress by viewing the Leaf Pickup Progress Map, which is updated daily.

Weather conditions may delay collections

Town crews will begin in the southeast part of town this year, which is east of Rte. 25. Crews will pick up from Strobel Road, south to the town border, then move clockwise thru the neighborhoods until finished.

Leaf collection will occur only once per street. Residents should have their leaves raked to the curb no later than Nov. 9. Leaves should be on the lawn at the edge of the curb, not in the road. Putting leaves on the pavement is subject to a $90 fine and creates dangerous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians.

Leaf piles must be in an accessible location. Leaves will not be picked up if there are branches mixed in with your leaves. Branches will clog the leaf suckers.

Do not deposit leaves on someone else’s property or vacant lot - except with the owner’s permission.

Payloaders will remove larger piles of leaves first, then crews will return to finish clean up with leaf vacuums. Both phases many not occur on the same day. In the event of an early snowfall, if crews are not able to complete leaf collection, leaves in the gutter may be plowed back partially onto lawns and may remain snow covered. In the spring, the grass may show temporary signs of stress because it has been covered over, but will remedy itself as the weather warms.

Residents may request bagged leaf pickup at any time throughout the leaf pickup program by calling 203-452-5070. All leaves must be in paper bags. Plastic bags will not be picked up.