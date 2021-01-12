Leading human rights group calls Israel an 'apartheid' state JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 1:47 a.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo, a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo,Palestinian laborers line up to cross a checkpoint at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, settlers jump on a trampoline as an Israeli solider stands guard in the Israeli controlled part of the West Bank city of Hebron. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, Israeli soldiers check the ID of a Palestinian woman at the Tapuach junction checkpoint next to the West Bank city of Nablus. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 file photo, Palestinian laborers some wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, cross illegally into Israel from the West Bank through an opening in a fence, south of the West Bank town of Hebron. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. file photo, roadworks expand a road to Israeli settlements inside the West Bank, near the city of Bethlehem. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. file photo, Israeli border police officers and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the country's leaders and their supporters vehemently reject.
In a report released Tuesday, B’Tselem says that while Palestinians live under different forms of Israeli control in the occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza, annexed east Jerusalem and within Israel itself, they have fewer rights than Jews in the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.