Leadership change approved at Delta State University

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — William LaForge, who has served as the president of Delta State University since 2013, will depart at the end of June. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board, which governs the state’s eight public universities, approved the leadership change at a meeting last week in Jackson.
But LaForge said he didn't learn of the change until several days later. In an email message to the entire campus Tuesday, LaForge wrote that he didn't learn of the move until Monday — just before the board published a news release announcing its decision.