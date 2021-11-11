Leaders stress need for more veterans centers in Minnesota STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 3:26 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four Minnesota political leaders toured a veterans center in St. Paul on Thursday to pay tribute to those who served in the military and call for better access to mental health care and readjustment services for veterans.
Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips made the visit on Veterans Day to highlight the value of centers like the three in Minnesota for helping veterans get the support they need. Among other things, the centers provide counseling, employment assistance and referrals for other services.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI