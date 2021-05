PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ringleader of a group that stole about $700,000 worth of construction equipment, boats, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and trailers from dealers across New England has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Jose Montes, who also goes by Jose Rivera, 36, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.