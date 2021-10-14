Laxalt paves path in 2022 Senate race with Biden backlash SAM METZ, AP / Report for America Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 2:15 p.m.
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — In a western battleground state that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, Republican Adam Laxalt has early on targeted those who feel angered and afraid, telling them the stakes of next year's race against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto are no less than existential.
From rural towns to Las Vegas, people he's met campaigning are asking: “What in the world has happened to this country? And so fast," he said Sunday in Gardnerville, near where cattle lined the highway. “We have a role to play in saving the whole country with this race."