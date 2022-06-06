Lawyers reveal potential defense in Alabama jailer escape

The prisoner who walked out of an Alabama jail in handcuffs with a corrections official, prompting a manhunt that came to a bloody end in Indiana, was in the woman's “care and custody” the entire time, his attorneys said in revealing their potential legal defense to an escape charge.
Lawyers for Casey White made the claim about his high-profile departure from the Lauderdale County jail in a flurry of motions filed Friday in a capital murder case in which White faces a potential death sentence if convicted. It was the defense's first public explanation of what happened.