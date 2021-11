Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quentin Tarantino's attorney said Wednesday that he has every right to create and sell a series of “Pulp Fiction” NFTs.

The statement from lawyer Bryan Freedman comes a day after entertainment company Miramax filed a lawsuit over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his scripts for “Pulp Fiction."