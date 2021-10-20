Lawsuits: Mississippi capital city's water harms children

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two new lawsuits claim hundreds of children have been exposed to dangerous lead levels through the drinking water in Mississippi's capital city, which has been facing water system problems for years.
One lawsuit represents one child, while the other seeks to be a class action with about 600 children as plaintiffs. The suits, filed Tuesday in federal court in Jackson, say the city of Jackson and the state Health Department have made “conscience-shocking decisions and have show deliberate indifference that have led to Plaintiffs' exposure to toxic lead in Jackson's drinking water.”