Lawsuit seeks reversal of Michigan's ban on contact sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An athletic advocacy group, hockey league and parents of athletes sued Michigan's health director on Tuesday, seeking a reversal of 2 1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, is among the plaintiffs that filed suit in the state Court of Claims. The complaint contends that the order, which was recently extended through Feb. 21, arbitrarily and irrationally singles out and deprives high school athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms.