Lawsuit says police caused asphyxiation death of naked man

ATLANTA (AP) — Police officers who encountered a naked man walking down a Georgia street repeatedly fired their stun guns at him and pinned him to the ground by kneeling and standing on him, ultimately and wrongfully causing his death, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the man's parents.
Fernando Octavio Rodriguez, 24, was walking home after attending the Imagine Festival, an electronic music event held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, when officers responding to a 911 report of an unclothed man approached him shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019.