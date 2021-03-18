Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Bryant's Instagram posts include images of portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the names of deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales. The suit alleges that Cruz shared photos of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and the others passed around ”gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches."