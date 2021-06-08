Lawsuit over lockdown after detective's death settled

BALTIMORE (AP) — A court filing shows Baltimore officials and the ACLU of Maryland have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a six-day neighborhood lockdown in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of a detective.

News outlets report Tuesday that details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it includes “monetary and non-monetary terms” that include provisions the parties are asking the court to enforce. The suit filed in 2019 on behalf of four residents aimed to block the department from enacting future lockdowns.