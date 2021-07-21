Lawsuit: Kansas altered software to hide election records

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A judge is considering whether Kansas' Republican secretary of state ran afoul of the state's open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted — a decision civil rights advocates say will have far-reaching implications for government transparency.
Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson heard arguments last week in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet, who is the president of Loud Light, a nonprofit that strives to increase voter turnout. The group helps voters fix any issues that led them to cast provisional ballots so that their votes are counted.