Lawmakers seek to push pregnant women to get drug treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A House committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would encourage pregnant women with drug addictions to get treatment.

Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, introduced the bill after hearing of a high rate of pregnant women with drug addiction. Current law allows those women to be charged with a felony if they possess or take drugs. The bill would let them avoid a drug conviction if they complete an addiction recovery program and seek prenatal care.

Gosch originally modeled his proposal on a 2014 Tennessee law that criminalized drug use by pregnant women. His original proposal would have allowed charging pregnant women with assault if they were found to be on drugs. After opposition from medical groups that said such laws discourage addicted women from seeking medical care, Gosch dropped the assault charge possibility from the legislation.

Lobbyists for medical groups they said they did not have enough time to review the changed bill and establish a position.

The bill will next head to the full House.