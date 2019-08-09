Lawmakers ponder if counties should fund Medicaid expansion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers looking for ways to pay for the state's expansion of Medicaid is considering eliminating county indigent health care funds, dipping into money collected from court fees or tapping cash from a tobacco settlement reached nearly two decades ago.

Those proposals and others were discussed Friday by the interim Legislative Committee, which is tasked with coming up with ways to pay for the voter-approved Medicaid expansion, which will provide Medicaid to people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level — about $12,500 a year for one person, or about $26,000 for a family of four.

Committee co-chair Sen. Jim Rice, a Republican from Caldwell, said the meeting was essentially a brainstorming session. One proposal would eliminate a fund that counties use to pay for indigent health care, and instead have counties put that cash toward Medicaid expansion costs. But Democratic Rep. Brooke Green of Boise said counties shouldn't be expected to use county money to pay for a statewide initiative.