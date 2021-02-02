Lawmakers hear plan to reconnect historic Black neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday heard a proposal that would construct a “land bridge” to reconnect a historically Black St. Paul neighborhood that was devastated in the 1960s to make way for Interstate 94, a project that advocates call an injustice with effects that linger today.
The Rondo neighborhood — once home to 80% of St. Paul's Black residents — was razed to construct the highway, causing the loss of 700 homes, around 300 mostly Black-owned businesses, and a significant drop in population and homeownership in the area. Hundreds of millions of dollars of community wealth was lost, and discriminatory lending practices prevented many from seeking homes elsewhere, the advocates said.