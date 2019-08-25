Lawmakers consider licensing Vegas-area hangover treatments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical businesses offering intravenous treatments to people with party-hard hangovers on the Las Vegas Strip could face regulation from local officials concerned about the chance of mistakes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that with about a dozen IV-therapy businesses now catering to dehydrated tourists, officials are drafting an ordinance to require providers to get a business license with Clark County Commission approval.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom cites the potential for spreading diseases like hepatitis. He calls the focus on giving IV fluids to hungover tourists a disaster waiting to happen.

Dr. Jason Burke, a board-certified anesthesiologist who started the pioneering IV-therapy business Hangover Heaven in 2012, told commissioners he'd like to see the industry regulated.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick suggests it could be done through the Southern Nevada Health District.

