Lawmakers announce GOP-supported effort to end death penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Capital punishment would be banned in Ohio under upcoming legislation announced Thursday with both Democratic and Republican support, the latest bipartisan effort to end executions in the state.
The backing of some GOP lawmakers to do away with executions in Ohio isn't new, with numerous abolition bills over the years garnering some Republican support. Even former GOP House Speaker Larry Householder questioned last year whether capital punishment's time had come. But previous efforts have always fallen short.