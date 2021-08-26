Lawmakers: Plans to replace Cape Cod bridges will move ahead

BOSTON (AP) — Plans to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of Massachusetts will go forward even as Congress works to nail down funding for two new replacement bridges, members of the state’s congressional delegation said this week.
A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill recently approved by the U.S. Senate includes about $8 billion for Massachusetts — with more than a billion of that set aside for replacing bridges like the two aging spans over the Cape Cod Canal, according to Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey.