Lawmakers: New Mexico energy law needs to protect customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported New Mexico’s landmark energy law are proposing changes to protect utility customers from significant rate hikes in the future.
Sens. William Tallman and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez of Albuquerque and Elizabeth Stefanics of Cerrillos said there was a deregulation provision tucked into the 2019 Energy Transition Act that effectively removed the authority of state regulators to oversee the amount of compensation Public Service Co. of New Mexico would receive from customers when it closes the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in 2022.