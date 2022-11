WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism, and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery.

A total of 32 Massachusetts law enforcement personnel were named recipients of the annual George L. Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery by Gov. Charlie Baker during a ceremony at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.