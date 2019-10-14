Las Vegas police trying to identify body found under a tarp

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are trying to identify a dead body discovered underneath a tarp in a desert lot.

The man's body was found Saturday morning.

Witnesses say the 62-year-old man was sleeping under the tarp the night before.

Tire tracks were located near the body, leading police to think the man was run over.

Police say about 9:30 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer that was being used for a float in the Pride Parade entered the lot.

The people inside the truck then took off the decorations from the float and loaded them into the bed of the truck before it drove away.

Las Vegas Metro Police say they are seeking another information about the truck that may help them solve the case.